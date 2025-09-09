Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on September 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lam Research stock on August 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) on 8/7/2025.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. 1,049,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,817,140. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.