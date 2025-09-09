RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Up 54.8% in August

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 134,400 shares, anincreaseof54.8% from the July 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
RenovoRx Trading Down 8.1%
RenovoRx stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenovoRx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,433,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RenovoRx by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 479,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RenovoRx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Featured Articles
