RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Up 54.8% in August

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 134,400 shares, anincreaseof54.8% from the July 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately0.4% of the company's stock are short sold.

RenovoRx stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNXT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, May 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RenovoRx from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RenovoRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,433,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RenovoRx by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 479,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RenovoRx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31,730 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

