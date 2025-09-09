Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 242.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $558.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,170.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

