Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, adeclineof27.3% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.
Regency Centers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.