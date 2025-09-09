Raymond James Financial Estimates CVE:ELE FY2025 Earnings

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Elemental Altus Royalties in a report issued on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Elemental Altus Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Elemental Altus Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Elemental Altus Royalties presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.25.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:ELE opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$579.80 million, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.01. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.64.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

