Raymond James Financial Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $38.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

PARR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Par Pacific stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 503,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.93 and a beta of 1.82. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $180,627.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $852,659.45. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $144,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,007.31. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,954 shares of company stock valued at $796,308. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 586,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 89.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 681,190 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 296,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

