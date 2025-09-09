QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) Short Interest Update

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,600 shares, anincreaseof32.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.02.

About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF

