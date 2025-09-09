PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $390.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. PubMatic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 8,020 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $67,769.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,591.20. The trade was a 39.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $496,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,914 shares of company stock worth $3,931,133. Company insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Graham Holdings Co grew its stake in PubMatic by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 2,831,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 483.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 378,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,747,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

