Prostatis Group LLC Sells 746 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.26. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

