Prostatis Group LLC Sells 35,914 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Prostatis Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,914 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $456.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $458.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.