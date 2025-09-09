Prostatis Group LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Prostatis Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $256.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.43 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.97.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.