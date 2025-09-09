Prostatis Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

