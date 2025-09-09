Prostatis Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of XOM opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $468.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

