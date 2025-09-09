Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

