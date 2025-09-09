ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,200 shares, agrowthof37.1% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $69.17.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
