Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,890,000 shares, anincreaseof40.0% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently,7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In other Priority Technology news, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 13,386.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.63 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Priority Technology

Priority Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.