Primerica, Inc. $PRI Stock Position Cut by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Primerica worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,894,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $275.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.87. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Primerica

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.