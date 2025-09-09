Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at DA Davidson

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Phreesia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Phreesia Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of PHR opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $33,478.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 136,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,338.42. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,237. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,292 shares of company stock worth $3,295,323. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

