PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
GHY opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $13.74.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
