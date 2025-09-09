PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

GHY opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

