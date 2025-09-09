Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 38,583 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,583 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 81,107 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAX. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

REAX opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 1.05. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $540.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Real Brokerage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.