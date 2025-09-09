Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $278,000 in ATI Inc. $ATI

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

ATI Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.52. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,924,234.34. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,900 shares of company stock worth $8,528,399. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

