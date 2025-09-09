Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $261,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

