PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.43. The company has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

