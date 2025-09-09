Penumbra, Inc. $PEN Stake Cut by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Penumbra by 893.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,750. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,862.70. The trade was a 95.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,073 shares of company stock valued at $31,968,224. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $285.15 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.80 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.93.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

