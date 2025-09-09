Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 497 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 2.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in RTX were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

RTX Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

