Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after buying an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after buying an additional 586,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7,669.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,576,000 after buying an additional 348,358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $322.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.54. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $324.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

