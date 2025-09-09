Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,402 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $358.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

