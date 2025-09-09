Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Target were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $161.50.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.74.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

