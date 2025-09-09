Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $578,100,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $97.98.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

