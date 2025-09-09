Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $578,100,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after buying an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $97.98.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
