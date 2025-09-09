Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $395.25 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $362.50 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

