Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 15,534 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Palogic Value Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after acquiring an additional 581,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2%

AVGO opened at $345.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.49 and its 200-day moving average is $238.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $356.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.