Palogic Value Management L.P. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.90.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

