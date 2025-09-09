Organon & Co. $OGN Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 870.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,010,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906,675 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 111,262.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

