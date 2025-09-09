Optimize Financial Inc Has $491,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Optimize Financial Inc lessened its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 230,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

