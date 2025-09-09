Optimize Financial Inc Buys 463 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Optimize Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Itron comprises about 0.7% of Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Itron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,652.14. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,551.27. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

