Optimize Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 814.9% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 275,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,487 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

