ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,136,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 310,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGS opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

