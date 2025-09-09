ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.