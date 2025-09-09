Octagon Capital Advisors LP Sells 159,000 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Octagon Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the quarter. Scholar Rock comprises 1.1% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 877,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3,824.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,775,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,647.80. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $654,987.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $776,016.80. This represents a 45.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,654 shares of company stock worth $2,299,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

