Octagon Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

Octagon Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,752 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.04% of Perspective Therapeutics worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

CATX stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

