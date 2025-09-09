Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

