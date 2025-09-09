Novartis AG $NVS Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,058,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

