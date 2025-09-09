Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 31,131 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $123,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $212.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $214.20. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.