Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 400 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

