Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 2,899 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,990,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 7.4%

BATS QUAL opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.