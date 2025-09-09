Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $42.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 781,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $42,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

