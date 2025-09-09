Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.