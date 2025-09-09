Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

