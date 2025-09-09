Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,226 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 1,555.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toast by 0.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 335,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toast by 57.7% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,203,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,040 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,389.82. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,710. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

