Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,316,500 shares, adropof34.6% from the July 31st total of 21,883,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71,582.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71,582.5 days.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPF remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

