Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,316,500 shares, adropof34.6% from the July 31st total of 21,883,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71,582.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71,582.5 days.
Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPF remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
About Nine Dragons Paper
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nine Dragons Paper
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Potential Rate Cut Winners for Your Portfolio
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But a Storm of Catalysts Is Brewing
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.